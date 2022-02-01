ESR Cleaning: Bastarwadi ESR cleaning on Feb 3

Nagpur: Every year Nagpur Municipal Corporation & Orange City Water (NMC-OCW) undertakes cleaning of storage Tanks i.e Elevated Service Reservoirs(ESR’s), Master Balancing Reservoirs(MBR’s) , Ground Service Reservoirs(GSR’s) and Sump Tanks. The Cleaning of the ESR’s plays a vital part in supplying good quality potable water to the citizens of Nagpur. Under this drive Bastarwadi 1 & 2 ESR will be cleaned on Feb 3 (Thursday)

The areas of the respective command areas which will be affected due to Tank cleaning are as follows:

Basterwadi – 1: Thursday, 3d February,2022

(a) 1A CA Affected Areas : – Dalalpura square, Telipura pewtha, Ambedkar putla, baraipura, Maharudra sabhagruha, JAswant chowk, Kumbharpura, Matepura, Mangpura, Dahibazar post office area, Quamibag, Panchdeval mandir, Basterwari Mata MAndir, Gondpura Shriram soc, Khairipura, Saheblalwadi, Bhartiya wadi, Pangepura, devgharpura, Zade chowk, Pream nagar & Naryanpeth. Lalganj, Khairipura om high school, Lalganj chowki naik wadi, Chakana Chowk, NAik talav, Bangladesh, Bairagipura,Raut chowk, Baraipura, Ram Nagar, Sambhaji Kasar, Dhivarpura,

Bangalipanja, Lendi talav, Musalman pura, Lal darwaja, TAndapeth juni – Navi Wasti, Umatewadi, Mochipura, Adarsh vinkar colony, darwekar dangal,

Ladpura, Nandagiri road, Swami Nagar, Pachpawli shastri garden, Kumbharpura mochipura.

During the period of Cleaning there will not be any Tanker water supply to the area.

Hence the citizens residing in these areas are requested to make arrangements for temporary storage well in advance.

Details can be had from NMC-OCW Toll Free number 1800 266 9899.