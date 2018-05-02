Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar

    Nagpur: Sadar police have rounded up a group of bookies allegedly for demanding ransom worth Rs 2.37 crore on March 17, Tuesday night.

    In his complaint Hrudhayraj Joseph Alexander (35), a resident of Suraksha Apartment, Amravati Road told Sadar police that, he was at his Property Beer Bar office, Residency Road when accused identified as Vicky Wadhwani, a resident of Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, Rahul alias Yogu, Immanuel alias Aarif alias Bhurya, both residents of Jaripatka, Vilas Patil, Swapnil Salunke, both residents of Tiranga Chowk, Sakkardara stormed inside his office.

    The accused reportedly abducted him, between 10 and 11 pm and were seeking Rs 2.37 crore for ensuring his safe release. However, when Alexander couldn’t arranged the money, the accused left before dolling out life threats to the complainant.

    Based on the complaint lodged by Alexander, Sadar police have booked all the accused under Sections 387,452,506,120(B) of the IPC and started the probe.

