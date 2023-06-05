Green move: All buses in India to go electric in 5-7 years: Gadkari

dkari

Nagpur: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari made a significant announcement on Sunday, revealing plans to transition all buses in India from diesel to electric within the next five to seven years. The aim of this initiative is to reduce pollution caused by diesel buses and promote sustainable transportation options.

During a media address highlighting the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government after completing nine years, Gadkari emphasized the government’s vision of making India an economic superpower with a strong focus on Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Gadkari mentioned that electric double-decker buses have already been deployed to transport senior citizens to pilgrimage centres such as Shegaon and Mahur. Furthermore, the government is developing a policy to utilize segregated garbage in road construction. Several tonnes of waste have already been used in the construction of the Delhi Ring Road and highways in Ahmedabad. Additionally, the government aims to make the country more accessible by constructing railway overpasses and underpasses, ensuring smooth movement across the nation. An allocation of Rs 16,000 crore has been approved for the construction of such bridges. Gadkari also mentioned his upcoming inauguration of 11 railway overbridges and underbridges (ROBs/RUBs) alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Gadkari expressed his belief that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is experiencing a transformative phase and entering a golden era of development.

Taking potshots at the Congress, Gadkari said in comparison to their 60 years of rule, the nation had witnessed rapid growth in just nine years of Modi Government. “If we take Nagpur, it has developed by leaps and bounds. Many big projects are in the pipeline like redevelopment of Ajni and main railway stations, and Metro railway’s second phase. The broad-gauge Metro is yet to get clearance from the railways but will start after their nod. We have also come up with a unique project of a bird park on the crossing of Wardha Road and Ring Road, where fruit trees would be planted. We are coming up with a big railway underpass at Manish Nagar for smooth traffic. The Congress was in the Centre, State and even in the municipal corporations, but failed to ensure development.”

On the much delayed Nag River rejuvenation project, Gadkari said Rs 2,400 crore had already been sanctioned for it, and the PM had laid its foundation stone. “Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will implement it. The tenders have been floated for appointment of consultant. We will be meeting in Delhi in this regard in a week. I had suggested to Fadnavis to constitute a panel under former NEERI Director Satish Wate, comprising expert ecologists and environmentalists, which would supervise the entire project. I will be taking you all on a boat ride down the iconic river after the project completion,” Gadkari told the media.

