Great vision: Meet Nandita Tripathi, India’s first blind woman notary from Nagpur

Nandita was born blind and has earned recognition as the first woman notary in the country. She has handled more than five thousand court cases

Nagpur: No matter how much money, power, wealth, education you have, man is always unsatisfied. There are many people who blame their karma and destiny. Those who are satisfied with their situation can be counted on the fingers. One of these is Adv Nandita Tripathi. Nandita was born blind and has earned recognition as the first woman notary in the country. She has handled more than five thousand court cases, according a report in a local Marathi daily Sakal.

Advertisement