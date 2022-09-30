Great vision: Meet Nandita Tripathi, India’s first blind woman notary from Nagpur

Nandita was born blind and has earned recognition as the first woman notary in the country. She has handled more than five thousand court cases
Nagpur: No matter how much money, power, wealth, education you have, man is always unsatisfied. There are many people who blame their karma and destiny. Those who are satisfied with their situation can be counted on the fingers. One of these is Adv Nandita Tripathi. Nandita was born blind and has earned recognition as the first woman notary in the country. She has handled more than five thousand court cases, according a report in a local Marathi daily Sakal.
The report said, Nandita’s mother Dr. Shimmi Dubey retired from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur. Her late father Shyam Dubey had a photography business. Nandita has an elder sister and a brother. Unfortunately, her brother was also born blind. However, undeterred, the entire Dubei family continued their struggle with determination.
Ignoring this challenging situation, Nandita’s mother positively continued her children’s education. She decided to make one of her children a lawyer so that no one would take advantage of their weak side in future. Nandita, who appeared in the merit list since childhood, fulfilled her mother’s dream. After completing her 12th standard education, she studied Law from Dr Ambedkar College in Nagpur and made her debut in the legal profession. Today she is confidently fighting cases in District Court, Family Court and High Court, the report stated.
In 2010, Nandita got an opportunity as an Assistant Public Prosecutor. In the meantime, her efforts to become a notary also got a philip. She became a notary in 2014 after succeeding in the required examination and interview. Now, along with her husband Ravindra Tripathi and son Tilak Tripathi, Nandita is climbing the steps of success with aplomb.
In view of no reserved seat for persons with disabilities in the examination for the post of Judge conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), Nandita was disqualified for this post. Not to be disappointed, she has approached the court against this and the court ordered the state government to submit a reply. Nandita has a hope that the state government will take a positive decision on this.