6 airbags in cars a must from October 1, 2023, says Gadkari

Nagpur/New Delhi: The Union Government has decided to defer the implementation of the six-airbag safety rule for passenger cars in India until October next year. This was announced by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. The rule will be implemented from October 1, 2023.

According to reports, the government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in all eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety from October 1, 2022. An airbag interferes between the driver and the vehicle’s dashboard during a collision, thereby preventing serious injuries.

