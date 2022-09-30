6 airbags in cars a must from October 1, 2023, says Gadkari

Nagpur/New Delhi: The Union Government has decided to defer the implementation of the six-airbag safety rule for passenger cars in India until October next year. This was announced by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. The rule will be implemented from October 1, 2023.
According to reports, the government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in all eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety from October 1, 2022. An airbag interferes between the driver and the vehicle’s dashboard during a collision, thereby preventing serious injuries.
Gadkari tweeted: “Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f. 01st October 2023.”
“Safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority,” the Minister said.
On January 14, 2022, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued a draft notification that made it mandatory for all vehicles of the M1 category, manufactured after October 1, 2022, to be fitted with six airbags.
On September 6, the Union Minister Gadkari had highlighted the importance of seatbelts in a car and said that it would be mandatory for all the passengers in a car to wear them. Sharing a video from an event, the Union Minister said that seat belts will be mandated.