Grand opening of “UNNATI”: A Personal Growth and Skill Development Programme

The inaugural function of “UNNATI – A Personal Growth and Skill Development Programme” being jointly organized by Dr Ambedkar College, Nagpur and Vidarbha Industries Association for the students of their college on 11th October 2022 at Dadasaheb Kumbhare Hall, Dr Ambedkar College, Nagpur.

Dr R Krishnakumar, former Principal and Director Ex-Vice Chancellor of YCMOU, Nashik in collaboration with VIA had started the Unnati – A personal growth and skill development programme in the year 2002-2003. This year, more than 120 participants have been registered for the programme enthusiastically which is in itself a grand success.

Chief Guest of the function, Dr Suhas Buddhe, Vice President – VIA, Pilot Faculty of the program, Kumar Zilpelwar, Patrons of the College and President of the event, Hon’ble Bhante Arya Nagarjun Shurei Sasai, Hon’ble Dr Sudhir S Fulzele, Secretary, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti, Nagpur, strength and pillars of the Institute graced the occasion. Dr (Mrs) B A Mehere, Chairperson of the event and Principal of Dr Ambedkar College gave the welcome address and highlighted the importance of such skill development programs.

Dr Sudhir Fulzele addressed students and said that getting a job and employment requires a different skill set which is imparted through Unnati. It is a bridge to fill the gap between students and industry requirements so that they can become eligible to secure jobs and do start-ups and serve the nation.

Dr Suhas Buddhe addressed the gathering and congratulated all of them for scaling up the Unnati Project. He stated that we are in the information age and we should make best use of it and gain knowledge. He shared his experiences regarding job , entrepreneurship and encouraged students to come out of their comfort zone and aim high to fulfill their dreams.

Kumar Zilpelwar interacted with students and said that Unnati is a platform which gives transformation. He also inspired them to start with what they have and shared his valuable experiences with them and appreciated the efforts of Unnati Committee Members : Dr Nandu Meshram, Rita Lakkakul, Shama Khan and Rohini Meshram.

Shefali Chouksey, Assistant Professor and Coordinator of Unnati Cell hosted the program and briefed about the significance of Unnati and its magnificent journey. She also proposed a formal vote of thanks. Neelam Bowade, Convener of VIA HRD Forum also present.

