Grade II Students Visit Government Primary School

Advertisement



Grade II students of DPS MIHAN visited a Government Primary School, Khapri, fostering a spirit of learning and collaboration. The young learners engaged with students using interactive teaching aids, exchanging knowledge, and sharing experiences.

As a thoughtful gesture, they also distributed stationery and storybooks to the children, encouraging a love for learning. This initiative aimed to inspire change, encourage teamwork, and promote holistic education beyond the classroom.

Gold Rate Wednesday 12 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,400 /- Gold 22 KT 80,400 /- Silver / Kg 98,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The visit not only strengthened bonds between students but also instilled values of empathy and social responsibility. The enthusiasm of both groups highlighted the power of shared education in bridging gaps and building a brighter future.