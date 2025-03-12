Grade II Students Visit Government Primary School

Advertisement
Grade II students of DPS MIHAN visited a Government Primary School, Khapri, fostering a spirit of learning and collaboration. The young learners engaged with students using interactive teaching aids, exchanging knowledge, and sharing experiences.
As a thoughtful gesture, they also distributed stationery and storybooks to the children, encouraging a love for learning. This initiative aimed to inspire change, encourage teamwork, and promote holistic education beyond the classroom.
The visit not only strengthened bonds between students but also instilled values of empathy and social responsibility. The enthusiasm of both groups highlighted the power of shared education in bridging gaps and building a brighter future.