Govt’s benefits will reach every citizen, asserts Revenue Minister Bawankule

The Minister assured modern Guardian Minister’s office in Amravati, housing for journalists in Nagpur and Amravati, resolution of issues related to Deekshabhoomi, comprehensive development of Ramtek

Nagpur: “A Guardian Minister is not a mere figurehead but a crucial link between the government and administration. Every individual has a guardian, and I am committed to ensuring that the government’s schemes and benefits reach every citizen,” declared Maharashtra’s Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister for Nagpur and Amravati, Chandrashekhar Bawankule. He also emphasized his intent to work alongside journalists in delivering public service.

Bawankule made these remarks during an interaction program organized by the Nagpur Press Club and Nagpur Working Journalists’ Association.

“I don’t claim that we can solve every problem, but we will certainly make sincere efforts to address issues in line with public sentiment,” said Bawankule. “We’ve achieved significant success, which has raised public expectations, but the challenges are equally great. Prioritizing public concerns will guide our future course of action,” he added.

Praising Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a strong leader, Bawankule remarked, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands firmly behind us, ensuring support wherever we fall short. The CM has made this clear during meetings with our legislators.”

Accelerating development

Bawankule assured that efforts have begun under CM Fadnavis’ leadership to fast-track development in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. “Citizens can rest assured that the momentum of development seen from 2014 to 2019 is back. Alongside Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and myself, we are committed to accelerating this pace of growth. Every moment of my tenure will be dedicated to development,” he asserted.

Strategic party expansion

Speaking on party expansion, Bawankule said, “Any party entry in the Mahayuti will be done strategically to strengthen the alliance without causing internal harm. Decisions will be taken collectively by senior alliance leaders.” He added that individuals who contested against the alliance or rebelled during elections will only be readmitted to the BJP after thorough discussions.

“There is no such criterion for smaller-scale entries. Both BJP and the Shinde faction have a long list of applicants wanting to join. However, party leaders will decide which entries will fortify the alliance,” he clarified.

Guardian Minister’s office in Amravati

Bawankule announced plans for a modern Guardian Minister’s office in Amravati to ensure seamless communication between the government and the public. “As Revenue Minister, I aim to work transparently to bring satisfaction to the last person in society while fulfilling promises made to the people,” he affirmed.

Housing for journalists

The Minister also addressed the housing issues faced by journalists in Nagpur and Amravati. “We are planning housing facilities for journalists and will hold meetings soon to expedite this initiative. I will personally oversee this matter,” he promised.

Deekshabhoomi and Ramtek development

Bawankule emphasized his commitment to resolving long-pending issues related to Deekshabhoomi. “We will hold meetings to address any stalled projects concerning Deekshabhoomi. Additionally, a comprehensive development plan for Ramtek is in the works. Chief Minister Fadnavis has also shown keen interest in these projects,” he concluded.

Present at the event were Pradeep Maitra, President of the Nagpur Press Club; Brahmashankar Tripathi, Secretary; and Shirish Borkar, Treasurer.