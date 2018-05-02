Govt plans to vaccinate 30-cr people by August

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that the Central government a plan to provide coronavirus vaccines to around 25-30 crore people by July-August next year.

“In the first 3-4 months of next year, there is a possibility that we will be able to provide vaccine to the people of the country. By July-August, we have a plan to provide vaccines to around 25-30 crore people and we are preparing accordingly,” Vardhan told reporters.

“I would like to request everyone to remember and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and following social distancing. These are important for health,” he said.

Dr Harsh Vardhan who is also Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) distributed masks and soaps at the Old Delhi Railway Station today.

“We will soon be completing eleven months in our fight against COVID. Since then, the most important principle to protect ourselves and others is to follow basic principles of hygiene and physical distancing. In the fight against COVID, our biggest weapon is mask and sanitiser,” he said.

The Union Minister highlighted that India has one of the highest recovery rates in the whole world. “From 1 lab in January 2020, we now have 2,165 labs. More than a million people are being tested on a daily basis. We have completed 14 crore cumulative tests today. This all shows the determination of the government and relentless efforts of our corona warriors whose contribution is significant in fighting the pandemic,” he said.

“Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has become self-reliant in production of masks, PPE kits, ventilators etc. More than 10 lakh PPE kits are being manufactured every day in India. And now, our scientists are instrumental in the research for the vaccine and it will be available on time,” he said. — ANI