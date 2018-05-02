Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Mar 14th, 2020

    Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre

    Nagpur/New Delhi: The government on Saturday increased excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre as it looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.

    The special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre in case of petrol and to Rs 4 in case of diesel, an official notification said.

    Road cess on petrol was also raised by Rs 1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to Rs 10.

    The increase in excise duty would normally lead to a hike in oil prices.

    However, most of it would be adjusted against the fall in rates that would have necessitated because of the slump in international oil prices.

