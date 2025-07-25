Govt bans ULLU, Desiflix, ALTT, other 22 apps for sexually explicit content

Advertisement



New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has banned 25 Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, including Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix and Big Shots, for hosting and distributing sexually explicit content, according to a media report.

An official directive has been issued to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block public access to these platforms in India. The move aims to restrict content that is considered obscene and contrary to Indian law and cultural norms.

Gold Rate 25 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,15,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to the MIB, these platforms violated multiple laws, including:

• Section 67 and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000

• Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023

• Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986

The banned platforms include:

ALTT, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, and Triflicks.

The government stressed that intermediaries must act against unlawful content once notified, as per Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act. Failure to comply removes the legal immunity usually granted to platforms and service providers.

Earlier in April, the Supreme Court urged the Centre to “do something legislative” to control obscene content on OTT platforms and social media. The Centre informed the court that additional regulations are under active consideration.

Responses were also sought from OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, AltBalaji, Ullu Digital and Mubi, as well as tech firms like X, Google, Meta and Apple, following a public interest litigation on OTT content regulation.

Ullu IPO paused after objections from regulators

Ullu Digital Ltd had filed a draft red herring prospectus in February 2024, aiming to raise Rs 135–150 crore through an IPO, set to be the largest MSME listing by scale. However, the IPO has been put on hold following objections raised by a self-regulatory streaming body and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over the adult content hosted on the platform.

Streaming platform ULLU had earlier come under scrutiny in May when the Mumbai police issued an FIR against the host and producers of Ullu’s House Arrest for alleged obscene and pornographic remarks made on the reality show. Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, the host of House Arrest, producer Rajkumar Pandey and others faced backlash from both the authorities and social media for their unruly behaviour on the web show. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also reacted to the matter, taking suo motu cognisance of obscene content.