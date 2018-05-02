Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Jun 29th, 2020

    Govt bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, See list

    The Government of India has banned 59 Chinese mobile apps “which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

    Apps like Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps are included in the list, news agency ANI reported.

    The move came amid tension with China following the June 15 clashes at Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers died in action and more than 70 were injured.

    Below is the full list of apps.

