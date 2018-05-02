Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Govt announces agri reforms to help farmers

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces reforms in Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers.

    ‘Government to amend the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers; agriculture products including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potatoes to be de-regulated,’ the FM said.

    She further said, “No stock limit to apply to processors or value chain participants following amendment to the Essential Commodities Act.”

    “Stock limits to be imposed only under very exceptional circumstances like national calamities, famine after amendment of ECA,” she added.


