    Published On : Sat, Mar 27th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Governor wishes people a Happy Holi

    The Governor of Maharashtra and Goa Bhagat Singh Koshyari has greeted the people on the occasion of Holi and Festival of Colours. In his message, the Governor has said:

    “Holi and the festival of colours help us to remove bitterness and hatred and promote love and harmony in society. The threat posed by the Corona pandemic is far from over.

    I appeal to the people to celebrate the festival by staying at home and protecting the environment. I extend my greetings and good wishes to the people on this auspicious occasion.”


