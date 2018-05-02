Governor reviews plans for conducting examination with vice chancellors

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today reviewed the plans for conducting university examinations and declaring results with vice chancellors of state universities.

The Governor asked vice chancellors of all state universities to come up with a plan for conducting simultaneous examination in all universities.

He further asked universities to harness technological tools to ensure that teaching – learning of college students is not affected because of the situation caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

In a video conference with Vice Chancellors of all state universities in Maharashtra which was also attended by Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant, the Governor discussed time schedule for conducting summer examinations, declaration of results and various other issues.

Minister Uday Samant informed the Governor that the government has constituted a committee comprising vice chancellors of University of Mumbai, Savtribai Phule Pune University, Shivaji University Kolhapur and SNDT Women’s University to suggest plans for conducting examination of all universities. He said the Committee is expected to present its report in two days.

The Governor asked the universities to use their calamity / emergency fund to to support innovative initiatives such as starting Corona Testing laboratories, manufacturing sanitizers, making masks, kits and such other useful initiatives.

Mentioning that he has donated his one month salary to the PM Relief Fund and pledged 30 per cent of his monthly salary for one year to the government, the Governor appealed to the vice chancellors to think of making their contribution to the government.

The Governor asked all vice chancellors to arrange for food for migrant workers and homeless people during the lockdown period.

The Governor asked all vice chancellors to make available the services of trained volunteers of National Service Scheme to the district administration during the ongoing epidemic.

Vice Chancellors apprised the Governor about innovative initiatives taken by universities about teaching, online instructions and social service and the work being done by volunteers of NSS in the present situation.