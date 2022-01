Governor releases Special Issue on contribution of Janajatis in Indian freedom movement

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the Republic Day special issue of the Sanskrutik Vartapatra on the issue of contribution of Janjatis (tribals) in India’s freedom movement at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Wednesday (26 Jan)

The special fortnightly titled ‘Swatantrya Ladhyatil Janajatinche Yogdan’ has been published by Sanskruti Jagaran Mandal and Janajati Vikas Manch.

President of Janjati Vikas Manch Naresh Marade, Secretary of Sanskritik Vartapatra Shirish Pade, Editor Sunita Pendharkar, Konkan Prant Karyavah of RSS Vitthal Kamble, Ajay Mudpe, Mukund Kanade and others were present.