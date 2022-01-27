At 8.3 degrees Celsius, Nagpur coldest in Vidarbha; Yellow Alert for 2-days

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State on Thursday was the coldest city in Vidarbha with a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius. Gondia and Buldhana were second coldest place in Vidarbha with 8.8 degrees Celsius, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) who also issued Yellow Alert for the region.

With 8.3 degrees Celsius, Nagpur experienced the lowest minimum temperature of January on Thursday. The IMD has forecast consistent chill in the air during morning and night hours for the next few days and issued Yellow Alert for Vidarbha.

On Thursday, Nagpur was the coldest place in Vidarbha with 8.3 degrees Celsius followed by Gondia and Buldhana (8.8 degree Celsius), Akola (9.3 degrees Celsius), Wardha (9.4 degrees Celsius), Bramhapuri (9.8 degrees Celsius), Yavatmal and Amravati (10 degrees Celsius), Gadchiroli (11 degrees Celsius), Chandrapur (11.4 degrees Celsius) and Washim (12 degrees Celsius).





