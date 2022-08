Governor releases ‘Nyaya Jyothi’ of Chembur Karnataka Law College

Mumbai : Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the first issue of the Annual Magazine ‘Nyaya Jyothi’ brought out by the Chembur Karnataka College of Law at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

President of Chembur Karnataka Sangha H K Sudhakara, Vice Presidents Prabhakar Bolar and C S Naik, Hon. Gen Secretary Devdas Shettigar, and other Trustees, Principal of Chembur Karnataka College of Law Prof Dr Rashmi Oza, Vice Principal Prof Sandeep Sawalkar, Prof-In-Charge Prof Dr Priya Veeresh Prabhu and others were present on the occasion.

