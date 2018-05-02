Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Aug 30th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Governor releases Corona Special Issue of ‘Arogya Deep’

    Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the ‘Corona Battle’ issue of the Annual health publication ‘Arogya Deep’ at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Saturday (29th Aug).

    The special issue, conceptualized by former Minister of Public Health Dr Deepak Sawant contains articles by doctors and specialists on various aspects of management of the Corona Virus Disease Covid -19.

    Stating that Corona has caused undue fears among the people, Governor Koshyari urged doctors to allay the fears of patients and to give them confidence and hope to fight off the Corona Virus Disease. He appeled to the doctors to earn love and blessings of patients while serving them.

    Well known doctors Deepak Patkar, Joy Chakraborty, Pinak Dande, Deepak Namjoshi, Paresh Navalkar, Swapnesh Sawant and Publisher Anand Limaye were present.

    The Special issue contains expert articles such as ‘Management of COVID patients in ICU’, Role of Imaging in Covid pandemic, Managing Pregnancy during Covid -19, Mental Health and Covid Pandemic, Impact of Covid on Diabetese and Thyroid, ‘Covid and Homeopathy’ and others.

    Trending In Nagpur
    लॉकडाउन में ठप हुआ व्यापार तो नागपुर के ये बिजनेसमैन करने लगे गाड़ियों की चोरी
    लॉकडाउन में ठप हुआ व्यापार तो नागपुर के ये बिजनेसमैन करने लगे गाड़ियों की चोरी
    वेबीनारद्वारे पालकमंत्र्यांचा कोरोनाविषयक ग्रामीण भागातील पदाधिकाऱ्यांशी संवाद
    वेबीनारद्वारे पालकमंत्र्यांचा कोरोनाविषयक ग्रामीण भागातील पदाधिकाऱ्यांशी संवाद
    नुकसानीचे पंचनामे तातडीने करा- पालकमंत्री
    नुकसानीचे पंचनामे तातडीने करा- पालकमंत्री
    Nature should be nurtured, not just consumed: Mohan Bhagwat
    Nature should be nurtured, not just consumed: Mohan Bhagwat
    चारही झोनचा पाणीपुरवठा लवकरात लवकर सुरळीत करा !
    चारही झोनचा पाणीपुरवठा लवकरात लवकर सुरळीत करा !
    Umang sub area comes for rescue of locals in submerged areas at kamptee
    Umang sub area comes for rescue of locals in submerged areas at kamptee
    Video: Flooding in Nagpur district after rains, over 18,000 shifted in Vid
    Video: Flooding in Nagpur district after rains, over 18,000 shifted in Vid
    Flood in Kanhan River, Water supply to remain affected for next few days
    Flood in Kanhan River, Water supply to remain affected for next few days
    Hit By Lockdown, 2 Nagpur Businessmen Start Stealing Two-Wheelers
    Hit By Lockdown, 2 Nagpur Businessmen Start Stealing Two-Wheelers
    Inmate escapes Nagpur Central Jail
    Inmate escapes Nagpur Central Jail
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145