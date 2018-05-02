Governor releases Corona Special Issue of ‘Arogya Deep’

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the ‘Corona Battle’ issue of the Annual health publication ‘Arogya Deep’ at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Saturday (29th Aug).

The special issue, conceptualized by former Minister of Public Health Dr Deepak Sawant contains articles by doctors and specialists on various aspects of management of the Corona Virus Disease Covid -19.

Stating that Corona has caused undue fears among the people, Governor Koshyari urged doctors to allay the fears of patients and to give them confidence and hope to fight off the Corona Virus Disease. He appeled to the doctors to earn love and blessings of patients while serving them.

Well known doctors Deepak Patkar, Joy Chakraborty, Pinak Dande, Deepak Namjoshi, Paresh Navalkar, Swapnesh Sawant and Publisher Anand Limaye were present.

The Special issue contains expert articles such as ‘Management of COVID patients in ICU’, Role of Imaging in Covid pandemic, Managing Pregnancy during Covid -19, Mental Health and Covid Pandemic, Impact of Covid on Diabetese and Thyroid, ‘Covid and Homeopathy’ and others.