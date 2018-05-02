Governor Koshyari presents ‘Justice Nagendra Singh International Peace Award’ to ‘Water Man’ Rajendra Singh

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari today presented the Justice Nagendra Singh International Peace Award to ‘Water Man of India’ Rajendra Singh.

The Award was presented to Rajendra Singh through the virtual platform in recognition of his lifetime work for water conservation at the 31st National Convention on Water Conservation in India organized by the International Goodwill Society of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Koshyari said India has made significant progress in important indicators of development such as accessibility of water, sanitation, health, provision of toilets during the last 6 years. He said the dream of Atma Nirbhar Bharat can be fulfilled by making India self sufficient in terms of availability of water. Commending the efforts of the government to provide tap water to all households in the country by 2024, he appealed to NGOs and citizens to join hands with the government in conserving water.

Central President of the International Goodwill Society of India, retired IAS officer Dr Yogendra Narain, Secretary General Dr R K Bhatnagar, Chairman of Indian Water Resources Society (Meerut Chapter) S K Kumar, Director of Indian Institute of Public Administration S M Tripathi and experts in water conservation were present.