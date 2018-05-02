Governor presides over 117th Convocation of Savitribai Phule Pune University

Governor tells youth to be courageous and serve India with dedication

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today appealed to the youths to be courageous, confident and work with dedication, determination and discipline to make India a great nation. He asked them to draw inspiration from the life and work of Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule and Lokmanya Tilak to serve society with a spirit of sacrifice and humanism.

The Governor was addressing the graduating students at the 117th Convocation of the Savitribai Phule Pune University through video conferencing on Thursday (10th Sept). Industry leader Dr Naushad Forbes was the Chief Guest.

Stating that the new National Education Policy 2020 lays thrust on Inter disciplinary and multi disicliplinary studies, the Governor appealed to the Universities to encourage students to go for multidisciplinary studies.

Degrees were awarded to 7035 graduates and post graduates, 13 M.Phils and 104 Ph.Ds at the Convocation.

Dr Nitin Karmalkar, Vice Chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Members of Various Boards of authorities of the University and students were present.