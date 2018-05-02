Governor presents ‘Inspiring Leadership Award’ to leading women

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday presented ‘Inspiring leadership award’ to leading women achievers from the city at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

Vocalist Asha Khadilkar, forensic medicine expert Vasudha Apte, aviation entrepreneur Leena Juvekar Dattagupta, social workers Ujwala Jadhav and Belinda Pareira and Doordarshan news anchor Shibani Joshi were felicitated by the Governor. The felicitation programme was organised by the Leading Lady Foundation headed by Priya Sawant, inspirational speaker and leadership trainer.

The Governor released the book ‘Golden Success Skills’ authored by Priya Sawant on this occasion.