    Published On : Wed, Apr 15th, 2020
    Governor offers floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar on 129th Birth Anniversary

    The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari garlanded the bust of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of 129 th Birth Anniversary of Dr Ambedkarat Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday (14th April).

    The Governor lighted a candle and offered his floral tributes to the Architect of Indian Constitution on this occasion.

    Principal Secretary to the GovernorSantosh Kumar, Special Secretary Rakesh Naithani, Deputy Secretary ShwetaSinghal, Comptroller of the Governor’s Households Badal Kumar, PrivateSecretary Ulhas Munagekar and officers and staff of Raj Bhavan also offered their floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar on this occasion.

