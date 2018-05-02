Governor Koshyari, staff to donate one day salary for Corona – affected persons

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today announced donating his one day’s salary for the assistance of the people affected by the Corona Virus Disease. The Governor declared that the amount will be sent to the Chief Minister’s Relief fund.

According to a press release issued by Raj Bhavan, all officers and staff of Raj Bhavan will also be donating their one day salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief fund for the same purpose.

Governor cancels all public programmes till 14th April; limits meetings with people

In response to the lock down announced by the Prime Minister of India, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has cancelled all his public meetings and engagements till 14th April. The Governor will not be meeting his daily visitors during this period.

Raj Bhavan today announced that the Governor will, however meet visitors and officials in discharge of his important official responsibilities.