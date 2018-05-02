Governor Koshyari presides over the maiden General Council meeting of HSNC Cluster University

The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of the Universities presided over the First General Council Meeting of the newly constituted HSNC Cluster University, Mumbai at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Monday (15th March 2021)



Provost of HSNC University Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dinesh Panjwani, and members of the General Council which include President of HSNC Board Kishu Mansukhani, Trustee Anil Harish, former Pro Vice-Chancellor of University of Mumbai, Dr Naresh Chandra and Joint Director Higher Education Dr Yuvraj Malghe were present.

Addressing the meeting, the Governor said ‘small is beautiful’ and added that the small size of the Cluster University with three renowned colleges will help it achieve excellence and maintain highest standards of education. He complimented the University for offering innovative programmes through its School of Real Estate, School of Law, School of Applied Sciences, Yoga, Music and Performing Arts.