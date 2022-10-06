Governor Koshyari presides over Annual Meeting of South Central Zonal Cultural Centre

The Annual Meeting of the Executive Board and Governing Body of the South Central Zonal Cultural Centre Nagpur (SCZCC) was held under the Chairmanship of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan Mumbai.

Director of SCZCC Dr Deepak Khirwadkar, Secretary of Tourism and Culture Saurabh Vijay, officials of Ministry of Culture and Members and officials of the Centre from the States of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were present.

The Meeting approved the Annual Accounts and Budget of the Centre and endorsed the Programme Calendar of the Centre. Issues relating to promotion of cultural programmes in the States under the aegis of South Central Zone were also discussed.

