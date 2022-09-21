Governor Koshyari presents Ashirwad ‘Raj Bhasha awards’ to central govt offices, banks, PSUs

Advertisement

Best House Magazine awards presented

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the 30th Ashirwad Raj Bhasha Awards for 2022 at a function held at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Tuesday (20th Sept).

The awards instituted by social, cultural and literary organisation Ashirwad were given away to selected Central Government offices, nationalized banks and Public Sector Undertakings for promoting Hindi through their work.

President of Ashirwad Brujmohan Agrawal, social worker Manju Lodha, Dr Umakant Bajpayi, Nita Bajpayi, Jury Dr Vageesh Saraswat, Sudha Singh, Dr Banmali Chaturvedi, Arvind Rahi and Rajesh Mishra were prominent among those present.



Central Railway, Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Navy), National Institute of Industrial Engineering (Central offices category), SBI, Central bank of India, Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra (Nationalized banks category), LIC, Nuclear Power Corporation of India, BPCL, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (PSU category) and Hindustan Petroleum were given the Raj Bhasha Puraskars. Dr Sulabha Kore, AGM, Union Bank of India was given the late Dr Anant Shrimali memorial award)

House magazines Ambar, Union Srujan, Vikas Prabha, Rail Darpan, jaltarang, Prayas and Prerana were given the Best House Magazine awards.

Dinesh Parudhi, GM State Bank of India, Playback singer Kavita Sheth and Voice artist Ankur Chaudhari were given the Raj Bhasha Gaurav Puraskars.

