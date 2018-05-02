Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Jun 21st, 2021
    Governor Koshyari joins Yoga Session on International Day of Yoga

    Mumbai : The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari participated in a yoga session and performed Yoga Asanas on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Monday (21 June). The Yoga Session was conducted by the representatives of the century old ‘The Yoga Institute’.

    Communications Head of the Yoga Institute Meena Nalla, Chief Instructor Puja Heliwal and trainer Amar Pandhi guided the yoga session. Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan also joined the Governor in the yoga session.

    The Yoga session at Raj Bhavan was under the guidance of Smt Hansa Jayadeva, Director of The Yoga Institute.

    In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norms were observed during the yoga session.

