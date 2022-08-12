Governor Koshyari felicitates Gallantry Awardees of Indian Navy on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated 8 veteran recipients of the Gallantry Awards and 29 recipients of the Nausena Medals for Gallantry at the felicitation of Gallantry Awardees organized by Western Naval Command in Mumbai on Wed (10 Aug)

The Felicitation of veteran Gallantry Awardees and Nausena Medal recipients was organized by the Western Naval Command as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. A memento was presented to all the gallantry awardees as a mark of appreciation and gratitude. Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of Western Naval Command Ajendra Bahadur Singh was present on the dais.

Admiral Vijai Singh Shekhwwat , retired Chief of Naval Staff, Commander Ashok Kumar, Cmmander Anup Verma, Captain Homi Motivala, Surgeon Commander Aloke Banerjee, Capt Kaustubh VIjakumar Gosavi, Clearance Diver Ananda Sopan Sawant and Petty Officer Adesh Kumar – all recipients of Gallantry Awards were felicitated by the Governor. The Governor also felicitated 29 recipients of Nausena Medals for Gallantry on the occasion.

