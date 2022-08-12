All exams on Aug 10, 11 cancelled by RTMNU due to heavy rain

Nagpur: With incessant rain leading to closure of several roads, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has taken a decision to cancel the examinations that were scheduled to be held on Wednesday (August 10) and Thursday (August 11). The examinations being held in all three shifts are cancelled.

The examinations scheduled on August 10 will be held on August 16, 2022 while the examinations that were to be held on Thursday will be conducted on August 21, 2022, according to Dr Praful Sable, Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation.

On Wednesday 43,000 students were to write 51 papers with engineering, MBA, B.Sc, BA, M.Tech, M.Phil, BA II year, B.Tech as some of those. On Thursday 36,000 students were supposed to write the papers. Bhandara, Gondia, Arvi, Ashti, Rohna experienced heavy rains. The roads at Mohadi, Sakoli, Amgaon are closed for traffic. Narkhed-Katol roads are closed.

According to university sources, at Arvindbabu Deshmukh College, Bharsingi, Thugaodeo only 8-10 students came for the examination as the remaining could not reach due to heavy rain.

