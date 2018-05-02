Governor holds meeting with Minister, Vice Chancellors

‘Complete examination process by 31st October’, Governor tells universities

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari in his capacity as Chancellor of Universities today asked the vice chancellors of non agricultural universities to complete the entire process of conducting the final year examinations including declaration of results by 31st October 2020.

The Governor asked all universities to start the practical examinations from 15th September.

The Governor gave these instrctions to the vice chancellors at the end of the video conference meeting he conducted with them from Raj Bhavan, in view of the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, on Thursday afternoon (3 Sept).

Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant, Minister of State Prajakt Tanpure, Chairman of the Committee of Vice Chancellors on Examination Dr Suhas Pednekar and Additional Chief Secretary, Higher and Technical Education Rajiv Jalota were present at Raj Bhavan .

The Vice Chancellors were asked to consider conducting examinations using the best possible mechanism including MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) / OMR Optical Mark Recognition method and to think of conducting Offline examinations only in exceptional cases.

The meeting decided that the vice chancellors should hold the meeting of the Board of Examinations and Academic Council within the next 2 or 3 days and prepare their time tables at the earliest.

It was also decided that after the discussion of the Academic Council, the Disaster Management Committee may be approached to clear the matter at the earliest.

Considering the shortage of time available for setting Question Papers, the Governor asked universities to coordinate with Savitribai Phule Pune University and University of Mumbai and other universities for preparing Question Banks.

Earlier, on the instructions of the Governor, vice chancellors of all non agricultural universities apprised the Governor of the preparedness made by their universities to conduct examinations and declare results within the stipulated time.

The Governor congratulated the vice chancellors of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Agricultural Universities and MAFSU for conducting their examinations as per schedule.