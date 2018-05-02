Governor greets people on Ram Navmi

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has greeted the people on the occasion of Ram Navmi.

“Ram Navmi is an occasion to celebrate with enthusiasm the birth of Maryada Purshottam Prabhu Ram. However, we are passing through an extremely challenging situation this year. We must therefore celebrate Ram Navmi with devotion staying at our homes.

May the noble life and ideals of Prabhu Ram continue to inspire mankind on the righteous path. I extend my greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi,” said the Governor in his message.