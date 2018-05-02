Governor greets people on ‘Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din’

Mumbai : The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has extended his greetings to the people of Maharashtra, especially those of Marathwada on the occasion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din. In his message, the Governor has said:

“Many known and unknown patriots have sacrificed their lives in the long struggle for the liberation of Marathwada. I pay my humble tributes to all the martyrs of the historic struggle on the occasion of the anniversary of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din and convey my best wishes to the people of the State on the occasion.”