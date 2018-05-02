Governor, CM review COVID preparedness at a high level meeting

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today reviewed the preparedness for tackling the challenge of Corona Virus Disease in the State at a high level meeting held at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Monday (30th).

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Minister of Protocol and Tourism Aaditya Thackeray and senior government officers were present.

The Governor said food, shelter and medicines should be provided to migrant people who have been kept at various camps in the State. He asked officials to ensure that no person goes to bed without food. The Governor said that adequate financial provision be made to tackle the challenge.

He also suggested immediate monetary assistance to the labours particularly those engaged and registered as construction workers.



The Governor also called for proper coordination with Non governmental organisations supplementing the efforts of the government. Governor Koshyari further directed that necessary care should be taken for the safety of police personnel, cleanliness staff and health workers.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured that arrangement for food and shelter for migrant workers have been made at the camps. He said that the state is awaiting additional Personal protection kits from the Centre and that the same would be distributed to the needy once those are received.

The Governor was briefed about the availability of hospitals for COVID patients, availability of adequate beds, patient examination facilities, availability of Personal Protection kits and other issues.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, Additional Chief Secretaries Sanjay Kumar (Home), Manoj Saunik (Finance) and Dr Pradip Vyas (Health), ACS (Labour) Rajesh Kumar, DGP Subodh Jaiswal and others were present.