Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Mar 31st, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Governor, CM review COVID preparedness at a high level meeting

    Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today reviewed the preparedness for tackling the challenge of Corona Virus Disease in the State at a high level meeting held at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Monday (30th).

    Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Minister of Protocol and Tourism Aaditya Thackeray and senior government officers were present.

    The Governor said food, shelter and medicines should be provided to migrant people who have been kept at various camps in the State. He asked officials to ensure that no person goes to bed without food. The Governor said that adequate financial provision be made to tackle the challenge.

    He also suggested immediate monetary assistance to the labours particularly those engaged and registered as construction workers.

    The Governor also called for proper coordination with Non governmental organisations supplementing the efforts of the government. Governor Koshyari further directed that necessary care should be taken for the safety of police personnel, cleanliness staff and health workers.

    Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured that arrangement for food and shelter for migrant workers have been made at the camps. He said that the state is awaiting additional Personal protection kits from the Centre and that the same would be distributed to the needy once those are received.

    The Governor was briefed about the availability of hospitals for COVID patients, availability of adequate beds, patient examination facilities, availability of Personal Protection kits and other issues.

    Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, Additional Chief Secretaries Sanjay Kumar (Home), Manoj Saunik (Finance) and Dr Pradip Vyas (Health), ACS (Labour) Rajesh Kumar, DGP Subodh Jaiswal and others were present.

    Happening Nagpur
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    गरीब मजुरांवर रसायनांची फवारणी हे दृश्य अमानवी, क्रूर आणि निंदनीय – शरद पवार
    गरीब मजुरांवर रसायनांची फवारणी हे दृश्य अमानवी, क्रूर आणि निंदनीय – शरद पवार
    मध्यप्रदेश सरकारने सीमा सील केल्याने गावी जाणाऱ्या कामगारांना परत पावलानी परतावे लागले
    मध्यप्रदेश सरकारने सीमा सील केल्याने गावी जाणाऱ्या कामगारांना परत पावलानी परतावे लागले
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया : कर्ज वापसी में 3 माह की राहत से चेहरे खिले
    गोंदिया : कर्ज वापसी में 3 माह की राहत से चेहरे खिले
    कोरोना -अमरावती और चंद्रपुर के लिए सांसद डाॅ विकास महात्मे ने 50 लाख की निधि दी
    कोरोना -अमरावती और चंद्रपुर के लिए सांसद डाॅ विकास महात्मे ने 50 लाख की निधि दी
    Trending News
    How Nagpur got it 16 Coronavirus cases
    How Nagpur got it 16 Coronavirus cases
    Nagpur Man hides COVID-19 contact details, 8 doctors quarantined
    Nagpur Man hides COVID-19 contact details, 8 doctors quarantined
    Featured News
    Video: Kukreja rubbishes allegations of water in sanitization process, files complaint with Jaripatka Police
    Video: Kukreja rubbishes allegations of water in sanitization process, files complaint with Jaripatka Police
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    Trending In Nagpur
    कोरोना -अमरावती और चंद्रपुर के लिए सांसद डाॅ विकास महात्मे ने 50 लाख की निधि दी
    कोरोना -अमरावती और चंद्रपुर के लिए सांसद डाॅ विकास महात्मे ने 50 लाख की निधि दी
    ‘लॉक डाऊन’मुळे बेघर-विस्थापित नागरिकांना निवारा – कुमार
    ‘लॉक डाऊन’मुळे बेघर-विस्थापित नागरिकांना निवारा – कुमार
    How Nagpur got it 16 Coronavirus cases
    How Nagpur got it 16 Coronavirus cases
    निर्जंतुकरणासंदर्भातील आरोप राजकीय हेतूने प्रेरीत : विक्की कुकरेजा
    निर्जंतुकरणासंदर्भातील आरोप राजकीय हेतूने प्रेरीत : विक्की कुकरेजा
    राज्य में बिजली की दरों में होगी 7 से 8 फीसदी की कटौती
    राज्य में बिजली की दरों में होगी 7 से 8 फीसदी की कटौती
    Nagpur Man hides COVID-19 contact details, 8 doctors quarantined
    Nagpur Man hides COVID-19 contact details, 8 doctors quarantined
    कोव्हीड 19 या विषाणूमुळे पसरणाऱ्या साथीच्या पार्श्वभूमी वर हँड सिनिटाइझर चे नागपूर मध्ये उत्पादन – अधीक्षक प्रमोद सोनोने
    कोव्हीड 19 या विषाणूमुळे पसरणाऱ्या साथीच्या पार्श्वभूमी वर हँड सिनिटाइझर चे नागपूर मध्ये उत्पादन – अधीक्षक प्रमोद सोनोने
    नदी स्वच्छतेसाठी स्वयंसेवी संस्थांनी पुढे यावे
    नदी स्वच्छतेसाठी स्वयंसेवी संस्थांनी पुढे यावे
    मनपाच्या बेघर निवाऱ्यांमध्ये वाढ
    मनपाच्या बेघर निवाऱ्यांमध्ये वाढ
    मेयो, मेडिकलमधील पाणी पुरवठ्याबाबत हयगय खपवून घेतली जाणार नाही
    मेयो, मेडिकलमधील पाणी पुरवठ्याबाबत हयगय खपवून घेतली जाणार नाही
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145