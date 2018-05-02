Governor calls upon Vice Chancellors to make Universities ‘Centres of Excellence’

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari today asked Vice Chancellors of all state universities to strive to make their universities centres of excellence by laying thrust on quality of education.

In his first interaction with Vice Chancellors of 16 state universities after taking charge as Governor held at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday (11th Sept), Governor Koshyari asked all vice chancellors to have brainstorming amongst themselves and come up with suggestions for further improving standards of higher education.

Noting the fact that there were 73 autonomous colleges and 350 Colleges accredited ‘A grade’ by NAAC, the Governor asked the Vice Chancellors to hasten the process of accreditation by Colleges. He also asked Vice Chancellors to lay thrust on recruitment of good teachers.

Minister of Higher and Technical Education Vinod Tawde told the Governor that the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016 passed by the State Legislature was a student-oriented Act. Stating that some of the universities have upto 800 affiliated colleges, he said the Government is promoting the establishment of cluster universities and autonomous colleges.

Saurabh Vijay, Secretary, Higher and Technical Education, and Vice Chancellors from 16 state universities including University of Mumbai, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, and others were present.