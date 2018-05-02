Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Mar 15th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Governor calls for strengthening Consumer Courts

    Observing that Consumer Courts are playing important role of protecting the rights of consumers and dispensing justice to aggrieved consumers, the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari called for strengthening the consumer courts in the State.

    The Governor was addressing a webinar organized on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day on Monday (15th Mar). The webinar was organized by the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

    Former President, State Consumer Commission Justice R C Chavan, former Member National Consumer Commission Rajyalaxmi Rao, former President State Consumer Commission Justice A P Bhangale and Member Dr Santosh Kakde were prominent among those who participated in the webinar.

