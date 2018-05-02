Governor calls for policy to promote and popularize Sanskrit language

Nagpur– Stating that Sanskrit is the mother of all Indian languages and repository of ancient knowledge and wisdom, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today called upon Sanskrit scholars to suggest a new policy to promote and popularize Sanskrit language on the lines of the new education policy.

Observing that India’s culture is deeply interlinked with Sanskrit language and literature, Governor Koshyari said collective efforts should be made ‘with missionary zeal’ to make Sanskrit a world language.

Countering the claim by some scholars that Sanskrit is a dead language, the Governor asserted that Sanskrit can rise like a Phoenix and emerge with numerous languages and dialects.

The Governor was speaking at the inauguration of the online Sanskrit Mahotsav organized by the Kavi Kulaguru Kalidasa Sanskrit University. Minister of Higher Education Uday Samant and Vice Chancellors of various universities were present. The Sanskrit Mahotsav organized on Shravan Pournima was attended by thousands of Sanskrit lovers from across the country.

Describing Mahakavi Kalidasa as ‘Mount Everest’ among poets across the world, the Governor recalled that German philosopher – writer Goethe had danced in glee when he read out Kalidasa’s Shakuntalam. The Governor appealed to the organizers and Sanskrit scholars to restore the prestige of Sanskrit language through the Sanskrit Mahotsav.

Minister of Higher Education Uday Samant felt that Sanskrit Mahotsav should not remain a one day event, but should become an annual festival in which all students across the universities are involved. He assured that the Government would shortly organize a function to present the Mahakavi Kalidas Award.

Prof V Kutumba Sastry, renowned Sanskrit Scholar and ‘Sambhashan Sandesh Sanskrit Magazine’ were presented the Sanskrit Seva Sanman on this occasion.

Soon after the inaugural ceremony the Governor witnessed a literary programme ‘Geet Meghdutam’ based on Kalidasa’s work ‘Meghdutam’ at Raj Bhavan.