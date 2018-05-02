Government should announce financial relief package for trade & industry under lockdown : Dipen Agrawal PresidentCAMIT

Dipen Agrawal, President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) said that meeting of Executive Committee Member was convened today at 12.30 pm through video conference to discuss and to evaluate the effect of Break the Chain order dated April 13 (BTC-2) on the trading community and decide further course of action.

The members were of opinion that the BTC-2 order appears to be rephrasing of BTC-1 order with minor changes here and there. They doubt whether this order will facilitate in breaking the chain. However, the members were satisfied with governments decision/announcement to limit the operation of e-commerce entities only to essential services; movement of citizens without any valid reasons is prohibited. Members also took note of the fact that accepting CAMITs suggestion CM has appealed to Prime Minister to relax time lines for GST compliance. Members were critical for no announcement by state government regarding any financial package/assistance for the trade and industry under lockdown to compensate their fixed expenses like rent, salary, electric bill (MD Charges), property tax, license fees, etc. informed Agrawal.

Dipen Agrawal further said that after deliberations at length the executive committee decided to prepare a memorandum of demand for financial package and impress upon the Central & State government to consider & announce much needed lifeline support to traders who are at the receiving end since March last year. It was also to impress upon the state government for strict implementation of the norms stipulated in BTC-2 order in its spirit to achieve the desired results of breaking the chain of CoVid19.

CAMIT – Chairman Mohan Gurnani appealed the trading community of the state to follow the BTC – 2 order in its spirit & be calm and avoid confrontation with administration and creating law and order situation in their local areas so as to enable government to reverse the worsening Covid situation in the State each passing day.

Informs a press release issued by Sanjay K Agrawal, Vice President, CAMIT (Nagpur)



