Government is not against traders – CM Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister, Udhav Thackeray today met trade representatives of state on Video Conference to hear their grievances against directions to close shops and market till April 30 under Break the Chain order dated 04/04/2021.

Dipen Agrawal, President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) appreciating the concern of government on growing number of positive cases in state said that, the “Break the Chain” order inadvertently is breaking the backbone of any economy ie. traders. Traders have been at the receiving end since first lockdown was imposed. Acknowledging theefforts in containing the virus by accelerating vaccination in Maharashtra, Agrawal congratulated him for Maharashtra being at the top in overall vaccination among other states of India and requested that pace of vaccination should be increased further.

Mohan Gurnani, Chairman of CAMIT, conveying the sentiments of trading community said that strong resentment is brewing among the traders due to present lockdown as they are finding it difficult to make both ends meet so as to cover their fixed expenses leaving apart the profits. He informed Chief Minster that in the State Level meeting convened by CAMIT representative from all districts of the State wherein each and every centre informed that traders in their area are agitated and shall resort to non-cooperation & civil disobedience movementif the lockdown is not relaxed. He highlighted that recalling their past experience the workforce has started returning to their home town, inclusion of e-commerce in essential services is the most discriminatory provision of break the chain order. Concluding his submission Gurnani requested Chief Minister to reverse the injustice done with traders by allowing all shops, markets, malls and private offices to operate on all weekdays.

After hearing the trade representatives present in the meeting, Udhav Thackeray said traders are his family and acknowledged that they are partners in economy and remarked loss of traders is loss of government. It is not that government relishes putting traders in hardship, your tears are my tears. While responding to traders CM questioned, “if your representations are acted upon will you honour the tasks given?”which was promptly responded in affirmation by one and all representatives. CMfurther said that having regard to growing number of positive cases one should not violate the rules and conduct themselves in covid appropriate manner. He sought two days’ time to consult concerned administrative authorities and his colleagues in cabinet to workout an amicable resolution to the impasse created due to break the chain order. He requested traders to have patience and do not indulge in taking law and order in their hands, he definitely address the concerns raised, as he is heading a democratically working government.

Health Minister – Rajesh Tope, Medical Education Minister – Amit Deshmukh, Chief Secretary – Sitaram Kunte, Additional Chief Secretary to CM- Ashiish Kumar Singh,

Principal Secretary to CM- Vikas Kharge, Health Secretary – Pradip Vyas, State Disaster Management Department Secretary – Aseem Kumar Gupta, Secretary to CM – Aaba Saheb Jarhad, State Task Force – Dr. Shashank Joshi and trade representatives Viren Shah, B. C. Bhartia, Jitendra Shah, Lalit Gandhi, Mitesh Modi, Raju Rathi, Santosh Mandlecha, Walchand Sancheti and others were present in the virtual meeting.

President, Dipen Agrawal and Chairman, Mohan Gurnani expressing faith in the assurance given by the Chief Minister, Udhav Thackeray, are hopeful that favourable relaxation will be announced in next two days by the state government, thus they appealed the trading community of the state to cooperate with police and administration to maintain law and order situation.



