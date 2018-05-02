    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Apr 7th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Covid shots to be allowed at workplaces: Govt

    The government will allow COVID-19 vaccination at public and private workplaces having about 100 eligible beneficiaries from April 11 across states and Union territories.

    Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the chief secretaries said a substantial proportion of population aged 45 years and above is in the organised sector of the economy and is involved in formal occupation in offices (government and private) or manufacturing and services.

    Iin order to increase the access of vaccine to these populations, COVID-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at work places (both public & private) which are having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these work places with an existing COVID vaccination centre,” Bhushan said in the letter .

    He said the states can initiate due consultations with private/public sector employers and management to prepare for launch of work place vaccination.

    “Such work place vaccination centres may be launched across states/Union territories from April 11, 2021,” he said.


    Trending In Nagpur
    गांधीबाग झोनमध्ये नव्या लसीकरण केंद्राचा शुभारंभ
    गांधीबाग झोनमध्ये नव्या लसीकरण केंद्राचा शुभारंभ
    गैरसमज टाळा, लसीकरणासाठी पुढे या
    गैरसमज टाळा, लसीकरणासाठी पुढे या
    कोरोना संसर्गकाळात दस्तनोंदणी ऑनलाईन
    कोरोना संसर्गकाळात दस्तनोंदणी ऑनलाईन
    Government is not against traders – CM Uddhav Thackeray
    Government is not against traders – CM Uddhav Thackeray
    Man thrashes, robs ex-wife in Mankapur
    Man thrashes, robs ex-wife in Mankapur
    नागपुर कोरोना से मौत और मरीजों का नया रिकॉर्ड
    नागपुर कोरोना से मौत और मरीजों का नया रिकॉर्ड
    Highest Spike: Nagpur reports record 5,338 Covid-19 cases, 66 deaths
    Highest Spike: Nagpur reports record 5,338 Covid-19 cases, 66 deaths
    Call Centre set up to inform availability of beds, other facilities in Nagpur rural
    Call Centre set up to inform availability of beds, other facilities in Nagpur rural
    बेडच्या उपलब्धतेसह अन्य माहितीसाठी समन्वयक कक्षात संपर्क करा – जिल्हाधिकारी
    बेडच्या उपलब्धतेसह अन्य माहितीसाठी समन्वयक कक्षात संपर्क करा – जिल्हाधिकारी
    Power consumers in Vidarbha go digital, pay Rs 5437 crore towards bills online
    Power consumers in Vidarbha go digital, pay Rs 5437 crore towards bills online
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145