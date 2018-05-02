Government is committed to correct the inverted import duty structure – Gadkari

Nagpur: Dipen Agrawal, President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT), along with executive members Dhiraj Malloo called upon Shri Nitin ji Gadkari, Union Minister for Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) to express gratitude on behalf of members of CAMIT and Bombay Metal Exchange (BME) for extending a helping hand in protecting Copper SME units, by impressing upon Union Finance Minister to correct the inverted import duty structure on Copper products falling under ITCHS 7403 & 7404.

At the outset Agrawal handing over a joint letter of gratitude by CAMIT & BME to Gadkari, said that your support and efforts Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget for 2021-22, has partially addressed the issue by reducing custom duty from 5.50% to 2.50% on copper raw material. And requested Nitin Gadkari to use his good office to further impress upon FM to exempt Copper Raw-material from Custom Duty to give level playing field to domestic SME manufactures so as to realise the vision of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi of being “Vocal about Local” to transform Local brands into Global brands.

Gadkari ji accepting the letter of gratitude said it was his duty to get the MSME issues addressed at the highest forum. He also assured to work with colleague Ministers to exempt Copper Raw-material.