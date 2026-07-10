Sex racket busted under guise of spa in Nagpur’s Gopal Nagar; 2 women rescued

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Nagpur: The Crime Branch’s Social Security Cell busted an alleged prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa in Rana Pratap Nagar police area and rescued two women during a raid conducted on Friday. The spa operator, identified as Somesh Mandle (30), has been arrested.

Acting on a tip-off that immoral activities were being carried out at ‘Magic Krish Spa and Salon’ in Gopal Nagar, the Social Security Cell laid a trap with the help of two independent witnesses and a decoy customer.

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According to police, a deal of Rs 3,500 was struck for the services of a woman, following which the raiding team entered the premises and conducted the operation. Two women were rescued from the spa during the raid.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the women had allegedly been lured into the flesh trade with promises of higher earnings while they were searching for jobs online due to financial difficulties. Police said the women were allegedly paid around Rs 1,500 per customer.

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The rescued women have been sent to a government shelter home for care and rehabilitation.

Based on the findings of the raid, Rana Pratap Nagar Police have registered a case against Mandle under the relevant provisions of law and taken him into custody. Police also seized material evidence from the premises.

Investigators are now probing whether more persons were involved in the alleged racket and for how long the illegal activities had been operating from the spa. Further investigation is underway.

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