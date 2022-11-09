Goons loot petrol pump at gun-point in Kanhan

Nagpur: A petrol pump in Kanhan was looted by two goons at gunpoint in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Advertisement

The robbers threatened the fuel station employees with a Desi Katta and robbed them of Rs 8,500/-, police said, adding that a hunt has been launched to arrest the robbers. The accused have been identified as Rohit Yadav (22), a resident of Kanhan and his accomplice.

Advertisement

Nagpur Today

According to police, the accused came on a Honda Unicorn motorcycle at 12.45 am. Rohit asked pump employee Sanket Shende to fill petrol of Rs 200 in the motorcycle. When Sanket was checking the cash, Rohit snatched the cash and turned to another employee Sawant Waghdhare. He was threatened with a Desi Katta and Rs 4,600 was snatched from him.

The accomplices of Rohit also threatened the employees with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused later sped away from the spot on the two-wheeler. Staff of Kanhan police station rushed to the spot and inspected the crime spot.

The police launched a manhunt to nab the culprits, police said. A case under Sections 392 and 34 of IPC read with Sections 3, 4, 25 of Arms Act was registered by Kanhan police.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement