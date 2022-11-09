Congress leader Pandey of Nagpur dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra at Nanded

Nanded: During Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday at Atkali in District Nanded, the National General Secretary of Congress Seva Dal Krishna Kumar Pandey of Nagpur died of heart attack. While conducting the flag contingent of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he was suffering from breathing problems and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, where he died.

Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Digvijay Singh, Seva Dal National President Lalji Desai, H K Patil, Nana Patole, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Sandesh Singalkar, Mahendra Singh Vohra condoled Pandey’s death and paid tributes.

Two months after its launch, the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday night entered Maharashtra, where he will address two rallies as part of the cross-country march aimed at reviving the party.

