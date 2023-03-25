Goons fire shots at paan shop over road rage in Mominpura, one arrested

Nagpur: In an act of revenge over a fight that broke out over brushing past a two-wheeler, four youngsters fired shots at a paan shop in the sensitive Mominpura after consuming liquor, in the wee hours of Friday.

The accused have been identified as Anand Sudesh Thakur (28), a resident of Mahatma Phule Nagar; Pranay Ganesh Chandak (28), a resident of Takdi Line; Charudatta Bulbule (30), a resident of area behind Sakkardara Police Station and Vishal Vijay Meshram, a resident of Sindhi Hindi School, Pachpaoli.

Police have arrested Thakur, and launched searches for other accused persons.

According to police, one Sabuddin alias Papa, a resident of Mominpura, was standing near Naeem Paan Shop in Mominpura at 11.30 pm. His motorcycle was parked on the road which was hit by the Tata Hexa car of the accused persons. A quarrel erupted between Sabuddin and the quartet. They left the spot and consumed liquor in a bar. The accused returned in the vehicle at 2 am. The paan shop owner was closing the shop. One of the accused fired two shots at the paan shop and sped away from the spot.

Staff ofTehsil Police Station rushed to the spot and performed panchnama. A case under Sections 307, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 3, 25 of Arms Act, and Section 135 of Mumbai Police Act was registered by Tehsil Police.

According to reports, Thakur, an accused in an attempted murder case, was behind the wheel. He was driving the car owned by Lanjewar. The same car was earlier used by gangster Abu who is now in jail. This car was earlier seized by the Crime Branch in the past.

Thakur and the others were heading towards Mominpura for a late evening meal when their car hit the bike of one Sahabuddin Riyazuddin alias Papa. Thakur was roughed up by Papa and his friends in front of the pan kiosk of Haleem. Outnumbered by Papa and others, Thakur and his friends decided to go to Sangram Bar near Jagnade Chowk. After consuming liquor, Thakur went to his residence in Dighori to get the firearm before returning to Mominpura.

Reports further said that Thakur, Bulbule and Chandak fled to Saoner. While Thakur was nabbed by the crime branch, Bulbule and Chandak are learnt to have fled with the car or the house owner who had sheltered them.

