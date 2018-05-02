Goon stoned to death in Kapil Nagar

Nagpur: Notorious goon Shailesh Deshbhratar, was stoned to death by rivals in Aawade Nagar area under Kapil Nagar on Thursday evening. It is learnt that Deshbhratar, had several offences against him, including murder and attempt to murder.

Following the old enmity, some miscreants reportedly picked up a quarrel with Deshbhratar. In the fit of rage the accused picked up a heavy stone placed nearby and smashed it over his head. With severe head injuries, Deshbhratar died on the spot.

It is after, some local who alerted Police Control Room, Kapil Nagar police rushed to the spot and sent body for autopsy. In the meantime cops have registered an offence of murder and probing further





