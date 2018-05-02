Goon Ranjit Safelkar’s ‘Rajmahal’ lawn demolished

Nagpur: Notorious goon Ranjit Safelkar’s lawn ‘Rajmahal’ located on Nagpur-Kamptee highway was demolished by the anti-encroachment squad of Kamptee Municipal Council (KMC) on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, Nagpur cops had written a letter to KMC officials about illegally constructed lawn of Safelkar. The KMC officials later completed procedure for the action and started the razing of the structure on Wednesday morning, amid police bandobast.

Safelkar had constructed the bungalow with lawn with the money he got from crime world.

Safelkar, his accomplices Bharat Hate, Kalu Hate, Ishaq Maske and Hemant Gorkha Batho have been arrested by the Crime Branch in the Manish Srivastava murder case. All are currently in police custody.

It has also come to light that Safelkar had killed architect Eknath Nimgade after accepting ‘Supari’ of Rs five crore. However, the ‘super-fast’ Crime Branch officials are yet to find out who gave him the ‘Supari’. Safelkar was also booked under stringent MCOCA after in an extortion case.

The police have charged Safelkar with more than four offenses including murder, extortion and forcible possession. Safelkar’s police custody will end on Wednesday and he will be produced in court by police to extend his custody.



