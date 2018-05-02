Goon kills friend over liquor in Ashirvad Nagar, arrested

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Sakkardara area after a goon brutally killed his friend over liquor near Trikoni Garden at Ashirvad Nagar on late Wednesday evening. Within an hour, the DB Squad of Sakkardara Police nabbed the accused and took him to custody.

The deceased, Amol Vasant Shelar (32) was a resident of Plot No 187, Ashirvad Nagar. According to Police, Amol and his friend Ashish alias Mombatti Umesh Jodh (33), also a resident of Ashirvad consumed liquor. After enjoying liquor, a quarrel broke out between them. Ashish took out a knife and stabbed Amol repeatedly killing him on the spot.

Staff from Sakkardara Police Station led by Senior PI Satyawan Mane and PI Chandrakant Yadav rushed to the spot. DB Squad comprising PSI Sagar Awhad, constabulary staff comprising Govind Deshmukh, Pawan Lambat, Nilesh Shendre and others nabbed accused Ashish and recovered the knife from him.

A former autorickshaw driver, accused Ashish was selling home-made candles. Two criminal cases were already registered against him. Senior PI Mane is supervising further probe.