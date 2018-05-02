Fraudsters dupe woman of Rs 1.07 lakh

Nagpur: A woman was duped by fruadsters to the tune of Rs 1.07 lakh on pretext of marriage. The accused allegedly posed as a resident of Britain and started interacting with the woman after getting her contact details from a matrimonial website, said Bhivapur police.

According to police, the victim met the accused on Jeevansaathi.com who introduced himself as Atul Sharma, a resident of London and a native of Sonipath town of Pubjab. He promised to the girl that he would marry with her. After chatting for a week, he told her that he was sending jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh as gift.

On June 15, the victim received a phone call from one Sonia Sharma who posed herself as officer at Delhi Airport. Sharma told the girl that her parcel containing jewellery was seized at the airport and she has to pay Rs 1.07 lakh as tax to the airport authority.

Without suspecting Sharma’s words, the victim had credited the amount in the bank account given by Sonia Sharma. After realising the fraud, she approached the police and lodged a complaint. An offence under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Bhivapur police. Further investigations are under way.