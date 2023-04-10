Goon escapes from police custody at Mayo Hospital

Nagpur: A criminal named Firoze Mohammad Sheikh (40), escaped from police custody at Mayo Hospital on Sunday night. A police officer said that Firoze had been arrested by the Wadi police on Saturday night for possessing firearms.

The police took him to Mayo Hospital on Sunday evening for a medical examination. As the cops took a break at the exit gate, Firoze managed to escape from their custody. Police officials said at this stage it’s still not clear as to how Firoze was able to give them the slip. A manhunt has been launched to trace the antisocial element.

The goon, earlier staying at Pandhrabodhi, had shifted to Shiv Shakti Nagar in Wadi a few months back. The cops had slapped him with the Arms Act after finding a sharp weapon in his possession. The court had sent him to jail. The cops had taken him for the medical examination when he had managed to sneak away.

The incident highlights the need for effective security measures to be in place when individuals are in police custody, particularly when they are being transported to and fro for medical examination. Such incidents can pose a serious threat to public safety, as escaped criminals may pose a danger to society.

